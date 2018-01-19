Snow Removal Moves To Waldron Avenue Today

The Town of Okotoks is once again reminding residents to be safe and stay off storm ponds. According to Fire Services and Municipal Enforcement, changing water levels in both storm ponds and the…
Okotoks RCMP are seeking witnesses to indecent acts that occurred outside a local business on three separate occasions. Early in the evening of January 3rd, 9th and 18th, police say they responded to…
Dewdney Players are gearing up for a jam-packed 2018 season of theatre performance in Okotoks. The volunteer theatre troupe kicks things off at the end of March with the Foothills Regional One Act…
The Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce board of directors has a new look. New Chamber President, Sara Noyes from Cactus Club was sworn in at the Chamber's Annual General Meeting on Wednesday,…
The Town of Turner Valley is advising residents and visitors of an aggressive cougar in the area. According to the Town, the cougar has been sighted at the Turner Valley Golf Course. They ask…
Residents along Waldron Avenue are advised of snow removal taking place today. Town of Okotoks crews will be out clearing snow in areas which have been marked by signs. The Town asks that all…
The Foothills School Division is looking for feedback on Policy 18 the Welcoming, Safe, Caring, Inclusive and Respectful Learning Environments policy.. The revisions are being proposed so their…
Community Futures Highwood wants to see funding increase for the Community Futures Program so they can continue to support small businesses. Funding for the program, which helps to give loans to…
Alberta Health Services is asking citizens to check their naloxone kits. According to a press release, AHS has been informed that naloxone kits distributed to clinics and pharmacies may have vials of…
Only one week until Kindergarten registration opens for the Foothills School Division. Children who turn five years old on or before December 31, 2018 are eligible to enter Kindergarten this…
Foothills M.P. and Associate Ag Critic, John Barlow, is in Washington, DC this week. Barlow is joined by the Leader of the Opposition, Andrew Scheer, the Shadow Minister for International Trade, and…
Town of Okotoks staff and emergency services spent the day learning about emergency management yesterday, Jan. 17. The town, in partnership with Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) hosted an…
The Okotoks Dawgs are ready to celebrate their 2017 season at their annual awards dinner and fundraiser. The Dawgs will get together with the community for dinner, live and silent auctions, 50/50,…
A Calgary college is honouring late Okotokian Tara Roe with a memorial scholarship. Roe, a local mother of two, was a victim of a mass shooting in October at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las…
Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School celebrated the opening of a 65,000 square foot expansion Tuesday morning. Elementary school students paraded into the new facility and enjoyed exploring the bright, open…