Snow Removal Moves To Waldron Avenue Today

Residents along Waldron Avenue are advised of snow removal taking place today.

Town of Okotoks crews will be out clearing snow in areas which have been marked by signs.

The Town asks that all obstructions are removed from the road, adding motorists and pedestrians should also use caution around equipment in the area.

Snow removal along Waldron Avenue may extend into the evening hours.

For general inquiries contact Town of Okotoks Operations at (403) 938-8952.

