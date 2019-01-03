Snow Removal in Progress

The Town of Okotoks is advising residents of some snow removal that will be occurring downtown.

The removal will start tonight, and will be occurring all the way down Main Street (Elizabeth, McRae, North Railway – between Northridge Drive and Lineham Avenue, and part of Veterans Way).

They ask that all vehicles and other obstructions be removed from streets.

The town also advises residents to travel through the area with caution, and to stay clear of removal vehicles.

The removal will continue through Friday morning.