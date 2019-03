Snow removal crews can be spotted out in Cimarron on Mar. 4.

They're out tackling the snow on Cimarron Drive from Cimarron Boulevard to Cimarron Estates.

Vehicles and other obstructions should be removed from the road.

Residents are being reminded to use caution around around snow removal crews and keep a safe distance.

With the stockpiled snow piles being unstable residents are reminded to stay off of them for safety reasons.

