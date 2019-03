Snow removal crews will be out on Westridge Drive today, March 7th.

The town reminds residents that all vehicles and obstructions should be removed from the roadway.

For safety purposes, it is advised to stay back from the equipment while it is engaged.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when driving through the area, and residents are reminded to stay clear of stockpiled snow.

