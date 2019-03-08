Details
Category: Local News

Town of Okotoks snow removal crews are still hard at work as the weekend approaches.

Friday, they are out on Woodhaven Drive and Drake Landing Road.

Residents are asked to remove their vehicles and any other obstructions from the road.

Motorists should travel through the areas with caution and give crews plenty of space.

The Town is also reminding residents of the importance of staying off of stockpiled snow as it is unstable.

For more information on the Town's snow removal procedures click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

 

More Local News

Blackfoot Headdress Discovered at Okotoks Thrift Store

A Blackfoot headdress, made with Golden Eagle feathers and believed to be over a century old, was discovered in an Okotoks thrift shop. In a recent social media post, Alberta Fish and Wildlife said…

Alberta RCMP Looking to Boost Seatbelt Safety This March

For the month of March, Alberta RCMP are educating residents on seatbelts and occupant restraints. According to a release from Alberta RCMP, 9568 tickets were issued for occupant restraint offences…

Volunteer Firefighters Needed For Foothills County

Foothills County is searching for volunteer firefighters for all six of their fire stations. The County has launched the "Do You Have What it Takes - 2019 Volunteer Fire Fighter Recruitment…

Snow Removal Crews At Work As Weekend Arrives

Town of Okotoks snow removal crews are still hard at work as the weekend approaches. Friday, they are out on Woodhaven Drive and Drake Landing Road. Residents are asked to remove their vehicles and…

Foothills Tourism Association Looks to Attract Outsiders

A local group is looking to promote the many facilities, businesses, and activities here in the Foothills. Founded earlier this year, the Foothills Tourism Association initially started as a group of…

George Freeman School Students Learn Diversity With Tasty Snacks

George Freeman School's Falcon Cafe in Strathmore has been getting some assistance from Foothills Advocacy In Motion, while participants are learning valuable life skills. Beverly Roppel, Program…

Snow Removal Crews Out Again Today

Snow removal crews will be out on Westridge Drive today, March 7th. The town reminds residents that all vehicles and obstructions should be removed from the roadway. For safety purposes, it is…

Turner Valley & Black Diamond Looking At Transit Options

The Town's of Black Diamond and Turner Valley want to hear residents two cents on what they think a transit plan for the Town's should be. They're holding a series of open houses next week to discuss…

FSD Early Intervention Learning Helping Youngest Students

The Foothills School Division has made helping students in junior kindergarten and kindergarten a priority so they find success when they get to elementary school. The division is helping its…

Optimist Club Ready To Help Okotoks Youth

A new club in Okotoks is looking to offer a helping hand in the community. The Okotoks Optimist Club is joining over 2,500 other Optimist clubs across the world, including one in High river and two…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login