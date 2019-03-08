Snow Removal Crews At Work As Weekend Arrives

Town of Okotoks snow removal crews are still hard at work as the weekend approaches.

Friday, they are out on Woodhaven Drive and Drake Landing Road.

Residents are asked to remove their vehicles and any other obstructions from the road.

Motorists should travel through the areas with caution and give crews plenty of space.

The Town is also reminding residents of the importance of staying off of stockpiled snow as it is unstable.

For more information on the Town's snow removal procedures click here.

