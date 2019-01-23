Snow Makes For Slick Commute

The recent snow has made for icy road conditions in the Foothills.

Alberta 511 has reported Highway 22 from Black Diamond to Longview, the Aldersyde overpass, and Highway 2A from Aldersyde to Okotoks as partially covered in snow and ice.

The Foothills School Division has said their buses are out on roads but has noted that regular routes may be modified for local conditions.

Motorists are being reminded to slow down and drive with caution.

Good news though as the snow is expected to be short lived.

Okotoks is forecast to see the sun come out on Thursday and hit a high of 2.

