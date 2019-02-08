Snow Leads To Slick Road Conditions

Motorists are being advised to check road conditions before heading out.

The snowfall has lead to slick roads throughout the Foothills and Calgary.

Highway 2 and Highway 2A north and south of Okotoks are reported to be partly covered by snow and ice.

According to Alberta 511, Deerfoot Trail should be avoided if possible as it's said to be in poor condition with multiple collisions.

Highway 22 from Priddis through Bragg Creek and Redwood Meadows to Highway 1 is in rough shape as well as it's reported to be covered in snow and ice.

From Priddis to Longview and further south, Highway 22 is said to be partially covered.

