Snow Day For Strathcona-Tweedsmuir

Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School has sent a message out advising the school will be closed today.

They're having a snow day due to poor road conditions around the school, and the forecast of continued snow throughout the day.

Edison Elementary School will also be closed Thursday, Feb. 8.

There have been no other closures within the Foothills School Division or Christ the Redeemer.

According to the FSD website bus route #69 in Okotoks has been cancelled today.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]