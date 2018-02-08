Snow Day For Strathcona-Tweedsmuir

Snow clearing never seems to end for the Town of Okotoks this winter. Crews have finished up work on primary routes (Southridge Drive, Northridge Drive, and 32nd Street) from this past weekend's snow…
Tuesday was a big day for the Foothills School Division as they held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Community Campus K-9 school. The school will house 700 students to start, and up to 900 once…
The Foothills Country Hospice is celebrating a decade of service. The facility, located just north of Okotoks, first opened Jan. 28, 2008. Dawn Elliott, executive director of the hospice, says it has…
After a string of cell store robberies and incidents a local provider is warning residents of buying phones from unofficial sources. Glenn Kiddle, President of Big Rock Communications, says often…
Another round has been launched in the battle of Alberta and British Columbia regarding the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Premier Rachel Notley announced yesterday the Province is immediacy…
Construction in the river valley over the next few months will result in some changes to the pathway system. A foot bridge is being put in place to provide EPCOR personnel with access to the water…
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Okotoks as a long period of snowfall heads our way, according to Environment Canada total snowfall amounts of 25 to 35 cm are possible from…
It appears the On-It Regional Transit system will live to see another ride. Southland Transportation Ltd. announced Tuesday, Feb. 6 that it will be taking over the system from the Calgary Regional…
An incident at Foothills Composite High School on Monday required attention from Okotoks RCMP and the Fire Department. Around 11 a.m., a smoke device was set off inside the school's hallway. The…
The Town of Okotoks is a recipient of the 2018 Sustainable Communities Award. Okotoks was one of nine communities recognized by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities for it's Living Soils…
The Town of Okotoks is ready to get active for Winter Walk Day. February 7 marks the initiative which was created by the Province to help get Albertans moving over the winter months. Walking time…
A 26 year old Calgary man is in custody, thanks to the High River RCMP. On Saturday, February 3, High River Mounties staked out an area known to be a hangout for bad guys. There they found a vehicle…
Cell phone stores in High River and Okotoks continue exercise caution after a couple of thefts, including an armed robbery in Okotoks last month, and an suspicious act on Monday, February 5th that…
A scare for local cellular stores today. RCMP requested providers in both Okotoks and High River lock their doors after a suspcious incident at a cellular store in High River, officers were also seen…
The Okotoks Rotary Club has made a donation to the Okotoks Food Bank, thanks to an annual fundraising event. Rotary Club President Steven Eddy says club members sell poinsettias in the weeks leading…