Smoke Device Set Off In Foothills Composite High School On Monday

An incident at Foothills Composite High School on Monday required attention from Okotoks RCMP and the Fire Department.

Around 11 a.m., a smoke device was set off inside the school's hallway.

The school was evacuated and one person was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons.

Classes resumed later in the day.

Police say they've identified persons of interest who are of high school age and charges are pending.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Okotoks RCMP at (403) 995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]