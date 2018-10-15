Small Business Week Gets Going Today In Okotoks

Details
Category: Local News

As Small Business Week gets underway today, the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce has plenty in store for local residents, business owners and community groups.

Jayme Hall, Executive Director of the Okotoks Chamber, says they have gone above and beyond with event planning for this year.

"We're really excited about this. We've, in the past, done a few things around small business week, but nothing to this extent," he said.

For today, there will be a V.I.P, invite only Biz After Five event at C.D Bloom.

Additional events include a tourism entrepreneur start-up seminar on Tuesday, the Chamber and Town hosted Jobs and Economy Workshop on Wednesday, and finally the Small Business Excellence Awards on Thursday evening.

Hall says Tuesday will bring the "TESS," seminar, with the focus of bringing patrons from surrounding areas into town as customers.

"It's a free full-day seminar. Basically, it's going to talk about your business, and how you should be marketing yourself to get more customers, how are you focusing on tourism to bring people from outside of the area into town to visit your business," he said.

Hall adds he hopes residents will keep local shopping in mind for small business week, from October 15th through 19th, and always.

Information on events and workshops, as well as registration can be found on the Chamber's website at https://okotokschamber.ca.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

