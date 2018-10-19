Small Business Excellence Awards Brings Okotoks Business Owners Together

Okotoks business owners gathered together last night for the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Excellence Awards at the Foothills Centennial Centre.

Among the many recognized, were Michelle and Jarod Traxel, who claimed the New Business of the Year award for Little Fast and Fresh.

They say for the short time they have been operating their business in the community, the support has been incredible.

"We've only been going for about six months, and Jarod and I are pretty young business owners in this community. So, the fact that we were able to open something that we were really passionate about, and have the community support us in this way has been amazing," said Michelle.

Jarod Traxel adds that after working in the city for five years, he feels as though starting this business has strengthened his connection to the Okotoks community.

"I feel more connected to the community because I worked in the city for five-and-a-half years, and never really got to experience Okotoks to it's fullest. I was always working or away, so to be able to really connect, it's unlike anything I've experienced before. it's amazing," he said.

There were ten categories in total, ranging from Extra Large Business to Large Business of the Year. In addition to the Little Fast and Fresh New Business of the Year Award, winners in the other nine categories were:

Extra Large Business: Shoppers Drug Mart

Community Impact: Rebel Bean Coffee Roasters

Social Profit: Foothills Advocacy In Motion

Customer Service for an Individual: Carly Hauck, Western Financial Group

Customer Service for a Business: Fischer Crescent Retail

Environment Responsibility: Chem Free Cleaning

Home Based Business: Obsession Handmade Chocolates

Small Business of the Year: Lube Town Okotoks

Large Business of the Year: Cobs Bread

