A small explosion in the backyard shed of an Okotoks home this afternoon brought a visit from the Okotoks Fire Department and RCMP.

No one was injured in the blast, and the home owners had the flames contained prior to the arrival of emergency crews.

Okotoks Fire Department says the minor explosion was caused by fumes from flammable products stored in the shed.

We'll have updates as further details are provided.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]