Small Act Can Make A Big Difference For Fire Department

The Town of Okotoks is asking residents to keep the fire department in mind when they are out clearing snow.

Residents can give the department a helping hand by clearing a three foot pathway around fire hydrants that links up to a sidewalk or road.

This will help give the fire department quicker access to the hydrants in case of an emergency where they are required.

The Town is also reminding residents that shovelled snow should not be placed on the road.

