Slick Start To Long Weekend Travel

The recent snowfall has lead to a slick start to the Family Day long weekend for motorists who are out travelling on local highways.

Environment Canada has forecasted Okotoks to see about 10 centimetres of snow.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the southern part of the province including Fort Macleod and Pincher Creek.

Alberta 511 is reporting Highway 7, Highway 22, and Highway 22X as being partially covered in snow and ice.

It's recommended motorists check road conditions before heading out for the weekend and make sure they are properly equipped in case of an emergency.

