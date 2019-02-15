Details
Category: Local News

The recent snowfall has lead to a slick start to the Family Day long weekend for motorists who are out travelling on local highways.

Environment Canada has forecasted Okotoks to see about 10 centimetres of snow.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the southern part of the province including Fort Macleod and Pincher Creek.

Alberta 511 is reporting Highway 7, Highway 22, and Highway 22X as being partially covered in snow and ice.

It's recommended motorists check road conditions before heading out for the weekend and make sure they are properly equipped in case of an emergency.

For road conditions click here.

The full five day forecast can be found here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

Town Council Approves Conceptual Design Of Tiny Home Eco Village

Some updates were brought forth to Town Council at their last meeting on Monday, February 11th, regarding the proposed Tiny Home Eco Village project. Dawn Smith, Environment and Sustainability…

Slick Start To Long Weekend Travel

The recent snowfall has lead to a slick start to the Family Day long weekend for motorists who are out travelling on local highways. Environment Canada has forecasted Okotoks to see about 10…

HTA Student Sends Uganda Girls To School

The generosity of community residents has helped a Holy Trinity Academy student send 110 less fortunate girls in Uganda to school. 17-year old student, Bryanna Cuthill, organized a benefit concert…

What to Expect with Okotoks' Public Transit Plan

With the Transit Implementation Plan having been presented to and approved by Okotoks Town Council, we now have a much clearer idea of how transit will function in Okotoks. Colin Gainer, Senior…

French Classes To Be Offered To All Grade 4 to 6 Classes In FSD

The Foothills School Division is moving ahead with a plan to provide second language classes for every elementary school student, from Grade 4 to 6, by 2020. Acting Superintendent Pam Rannelli says…

Calgary-Okotoks Flying School Ready For Takeoff

The Calgary-Okotoks Flying School is ready for take off. The school, located in Okotoks' Air Ranch community, is celebrating after receiving their license from Transport Canada on Jan. 31. Tim Ulmer,…

Okotoks And High River Rotary Clubs Help Fund New Mobile Command Center

The Okotoks and High River Rotary Clubs recently partnered in a project that would provide the Foothills Search and Rescue Society with a new and improved mobile command center. Paul Tarrant,…

École Beausoleil is Officially Open

Okotoks' newest school is officially open. Last night, teachers, students, parents, and town officials gathered in the auditorium of École Beausoleil to attend its official opening ceremony. The…

Romance Scams Top Better Business Bureau List For 2018

In the days and weeks prior to Valentine's Day, online dating sites usually see a surge of activity while singles are looking for a special someone to celebrate the day with. Shawna-Kay Thomas,…

Grade One Students Venture Off School Grounds Yesterday

Two grade one students from St. Mary's school gave everyone a good scare yesterday after they did not return to their respective classes following their lunch break at approximately 12:47 p.m. The…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login