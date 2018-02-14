Ski Accident Claims Life Of 10-Year-Old

A tragic incident at Castle Ski Resort has resulted in the death of a young girl.

On Tuesday morning just before 11:30, Pincher Creek RCMP and EMS received reports a 10-year-old girl had sustained serious head injuries as a result of losing control while skiing and striking a pole.

The youth was a student from Canyon Elementary School who was at the resort for a school ski trip and was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The girl had to be taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital via ground ambulance due to poor weather conditions.

RCMP say they were informed Tuesday night the 10-year-old had succumbed to her injuries and was declared deceased.

Police will not be releasing the girl's name and are assisting the medical examiner in investigating the incident.

Victim Services is working with the family as well as students and staff at Canyon Elementary School.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]