Details
Category: Local News

This Saturday, Groundhog Day will determine if there will be an extended winter or an early spring.

It is said the tradition began in Europe where it was believed that the badger had the power to predict the arrival of spring so farmers would know when to plant their crops.

The tradition made it's way over to Pennsylvania in the U.S. where they turned to groundhogs instead of badgers.

The folklore states that if the groundhog sees its shadow it will return to its burrow, indicating there will be six more weeks of winter.

If it does not see its shadow, then spring is on the way.

The concept of Groundhog Day first became popular in Canada in 1956 with Ontario's Wiarton Willy.

For the Foothills, the closest season predicting groundhog is Balzac Billy.

With Saturday's forecast showing an overcast sky and the potential for flurries, it seems likely that Billy won't be seeing his shadow.

The first official day of spring is Mar. 20.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

 

More Local News

Fraudulent Accounts Halt Submission Readings For Millarville Home Contest

The Write a Letter, Win a House contest has posed a few problems for Alla Wagner, the Millarville woman who put her million-dollar home forth as the winning prize. Wagner says she's a little behind…

Okotoks Chamber Striving To Increase Membership

One of the many 2019 goals for the Okotoks and District Chamber of Commerce is to continue to increase membership of community business owners. Jayme Hall, Executive Director for the Okotoks and…

Art Gallery Accepting Submissions for 2020

Proposals can now be submitted to the Okotoks Art Gallery for their 2020 exhibition. The gallery takes submissions well ahead of time in order to meet provincial funding guidelines as well as to give…

Market Preparing For Spring

Even though it's still winter for another month and a half, the Millarville Agricultural and Racing Society is looking ahead to spring. The Millarville Farmers' Market has been bringing residents…

Town Accepting Nominations for 24th Volunteer Leadership Awards

Nominations are being taken for the 24th annual Volunteer Leadership Awards. The event, started in 1996, celebrates outstanding individuals who have devoted their time to volunteer work in the…

Tanya Ryan Taking Main Stage At This Year's Big Valley Jamboree

Local artist, Tanya Ryan will be joining some big names like Brooks and Dunn and Old Dominion on the main stage at this year's Big Valley Jamboree event. Ryan says she's got plans for what she'll be…

John Barlow Sounds Off on PM's Foreign Policy

Parliament's Winter Sitting is now underway, and Canada's foreign relations seem to be the hot topic. Foothills MP John Barlow says Justin Trudeau has done more harm than good when it comes to…

Province Considering Mandatory Seatbelts for School Buses

After a High River school bus rolled over earlier this week, the province is considering a new safety precaution. A 1984 study determined that seatbelts on school buses are not effective, and may…

Oh, (Cold) Snap!

The Foothills will see temperatures nose dive by the end of the weekend. Usually the area sees a high of -3 and a low of -14 this time of year, but temperatures be dipping well below that. According…

Man Arrested a Second Time After More Copper Wire Thefts

Nanton RCMP have arrested a man who was already facing charges from earlier in the month. At approximately 4am on January 29th, police responded to a reported break-in near Parkland, Alberta. They…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login