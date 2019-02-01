This Saturday, Groundhog Day will determine if there will be an extended winter or an early spring.

It is said the tradition began in Europe where it was believed that the badger had the power to predict the arrival of spring so farmers would know when to plant their crops.

The tradition made it's way over to Pennsylvania in the U.S. where they turned to groundhogs instead of badgers.

The folklore states that if the groundhog sees its shadow it will return to its burrow, indicating there will be six more weeks of winter.

If it does not see its shadow, then spring is on the way.

The concept of Groundhog Day first became popular in Canada in 1956 with Ontario's Wiarton Willy.

For the Foothills, the closest season predicting groundhog is Balzac Billy.

With Saturday's forecast showing an overcast sky and the potential for flurries, it seems likely that Billy won't be seeing his shadow.

The first official day of spring is Mar. 20.

