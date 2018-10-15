Sigurdson Says "Change" Is In The Air In Highwood

It's been a Summer of meet and greets and politics in the Highwood Riding for campaigning UCP candidates.

It all comes down to the vote Tuesday, October 16, for the quartet of candidates looking to secure the party's nomination to represent the riding in the next provincial election.

Former PC Riding Association President, R.J. Sigurdson, says he's heard from a lot of party members over the last few months.

"People are engaged, they're looking for change and you know they're excited about getting out and voting and moving on to the next level."

He along with former Okotoks Town Councillor, Carrie Fischer, local businessman Dean Leask, and sitting MLA, Wayne Anderson, will find out their fate when the polls close Tuesday.

Voting for party members goes from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Foothills Centennial Centre in Okotoks.