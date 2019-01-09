Sigurdson Ready For Spring Election

Residents in the Foothills are feeling the hardships of the struggling Alberta economy, and can make their voices heard in this spring's election.

RJ Sigurdson, UCP Nominee for the Highwood constituency, says the hope is to bring strength and prosperity back to the province.

"I think 2019 is the year that we're going to bring back hope and prosperity to alberta. It is an election year, which is very exciting. I think a lot of people in the area are looking forward to having the election as soon as possible. We're seeing the the affects of what's happening in Alberta, the pinch is here," he said.

Sigurdson says the Conservative Party is looking to restore Alberta's economy and confidence.

"The UCP is focused on revitalizing the economy, bringing back investor confidence, and making sure people realize that we're here to work with them, not against them. We're going to do everything we can to positively promote Alberta, to bring back that strength we had so much in the past," he said.

He adds that in his opinion, the biggest challenge faced by constituents in the Highwood riding is the small business sector.

"There's so many small changes that are impacting. You take carbon tax, on top of labour standards, on top of minimum wage, and you start adding all those up, it makes it very tough for businesses to continue to operate and be successful," said Sigurdson.

Sigurdson adds that Alberta craves straight-forward, common-sense government that stands up for residents, and intends to speak with as many people as possible to hear comments, concerns and opinions.

