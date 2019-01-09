Details
Category: Local News

Residents in the Foothills are feeling the hardships of the struggling Alberta economy, and can make their voices heard in this spring's election.

RJ Sigurdson, UCP Nominee for the Highwood constituency, says the hope is to bring strength and prosperity back to the province.

"I think 2019 is the year that we're going to bring back hope and prosperity to alberta. It is an election year, which is very exciting. I think a lot of people in the area are looking forward to having the election as soon as possible. We're seeing the the affects of what's happening in Alberta, the pinch is here," he said.

Sigurdson says the Conservative Party is looking to restore Alberta's economy and confidence.

"The UCP is focused on revitalizing the economy, bringing back investor confidence, and making sure people realize that we're here to work with them, not against them. We're going to do everything we can to positively promote Alberta, to bring back that strength we had so much in the past," he said.

He adds that in his opinion, the biggest challenge faced by constituents in the Highwood riding is the small business sector.

"There's so many small changes that are impacting. You take carbon tax, on top of labour standards, on top of minimum wage, and you start adding all those up, it makes it very tough for businesses to continue to operate and be successful," said Sigurdson.

Sigurdson adds that Alberta craves straight-forward, common-sense government that stands up for residents, and intends to speak with as many people as possible to hear comments, concerns and opinions.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

More Local News

Sigurdson Ready For Spring Election

Residents in the Foothills are feeling the hardships of the struggling Alberta economy, and can make their voices heard in this spring's election. RJ Sigurdson, UCP Nominee for the Highwood…

Class And School Zones Back In Session

Winter holidays are over for students in the Foothills this week which means school zones are back in effect. In Okotoks, school zones are in effect on school days from 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Peter…

Okotoks Bow Valley College Takes Safety To The Next Level

Students and staff at the Okotoks Bow Valley College campus have a new tool for emergencies and safety with the launch of their CampusAlert app. Rob Williams, Manager for Security and Emergency…

Foothills Kettle Campaign A Success

The Salvation Army Foothills is celebrating a successful kettle campaign. The campaign began Nov. 21 and ran Mon.- Sat. each week until Christmas Eve with three locations in Okotoks (Costco, Sobeys,…

Okotoks RCMP Warn Residents Of Recent Battery Thefts

Some recent thefts have prompted some reminders from the Okotoks RCMP regarding vehicles parked in the back of community residences. Sgt. Sukh Randhawa with the Okotoks RCMP Detachment, says…

RCMP On The Hunt For Smoke Thief

High River RCMP are on the look-out for a man they say robbed the Circle K on 5th Street of a couple of cartons of smokes back on Thursday, December 27. They say around 10:20 that night, the man…

Complete Renovation Of Riverside Park Aims For Inclusion

A new playground at Riverside Park in Okotoks has been developed to provide an inclusive play area for children and caregivers of all ages and abilities. Bridget Couban, Landscape Inspector for the…

Town Weighs In On Recent Business Closures

Many small business owners are feeling the effects of the economic downturn, some right here in the Okotoks community. Angela Groeneveld, Economic Development Manager for the Town of Okotoks, says…

Understanding The Winter Blues

This is a time of year many may be feeling the impact of Seasonal Affective Disorder. SAD can be attributed to less daylight, less time spent outdoors, bills from Christmas spending coming in, and…

Okotoks RCMP Investigating Attempted ATM Theft At Rec Centre

Okotoks RCMP are investigating an attempted ATM theft that took place at the Okotoks Recreation Centre on New Years Day. At 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, police say a man driving an older white van broke into…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login