Sigurdson In Political "Limbo" Now That He's Won The UCP Nomination

After being elected by party members as the UCP's candidate heading into the next provincial election, R.J. Sigurdson finds himself in a bit of a political limbo.

He's not officially a member of government, despite beating out current MLA Wayne Anderson, for the nomination.

Anderson will remain the MLA until the election is called, at which point Sigurdson will run for election.

Sigurdson says it's an odd place to be.

"It does leave me in a bit of a strange limbo but I'm definitely going to be reaching out to Wayne Anderson. And I look forward to working with him and helping him in any way between now and the next election."

Sigurdson beat out Anderson, Dean Leask and Carrie Fischer to win the nomination.