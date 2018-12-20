Details
It's been a merry Christmas for the Sheep River Health Trust.

The Health Trust wrapped up their annual Avenue of Trees fundraiser with the Mistletoe Market on Dec. 15 where the top trees went to live auction.

Foothills County received the Fan Favourite Award with their tree Elegance Meets Modern in the Foothills.

Eleven trees were donated back into the community this year. The trees were delivered to their new homes on Dec. 20 with help from Miles Display and Design.

avenueoftreestreeinhomeOne of the trees from the Avenue of Trees set up after it was delivered to its new home on Dec.19. (Photo Courtesy: Tanya Thorn)

Tanya Thorn, Sheep River Health Trust Representative, says it's amazing to see they difference they make when they deliver the trees.

"It's a great way to end the event. It reminds you of why we do the event and why our donors purchase those trees because it's so impactful to see the joy that it brings to families that have been struggling or just could use that pick me up, so being able to come and show them that their community hasn't forgotten about them and that we're here to help them."

Thorn adds their Photos with Santa campaign was a hit this year as well.

"Photos with Santa, we were way up on families this year. We had 645 families come in for pictures. We were completely sold out before we got to the end, we were sold out a week before we were finished so that was great."

In total, just over $30,000 was raised for health and wellness initiatives in the Foothills from the Avenue of Trees and Photos with Santa.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

