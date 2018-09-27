September Traffic Safety Days are happening in Okotoks schools and across the province as part of the Alberta Government's Annual Traffic Safety Days initiative.

Jamie Friesen, Communications Advisor for Alberta Transportation, says the idea is to turn student's and driver's focus back to traffic safety around schools after summer holidays.

"This is an opportunity for children to learn some safe behaviours on how to cross the road, and what to do around school buses. Basically, when they're going to and from school to practice safe behaviours, so we don't have tragedies like we've seen in past years," he said.

Friesen says September is a crucial time for reminders as students return from summer holidays and may be less focused, and to remind drivers to be extra cautious, as they have a responsibility to keep children safe.

"The idea is to get both groups aware that traffic safety is a serious topic, and everyone just needs to slow down and be safe in school areas," he said.

The Alberta Government started the initiative in 2010, and law enforcement officials are heavily involved, teaching the point, pause, proceed method for street crossing.

"If children follow that procedure, it really helps increase their safety," said Friesen.

He adds that distractions in drivers and children cause most incidents, and violations come at a hefty cost.

During the 2015/2016 school year, 50 per cent of drivers involved in a collision with a school bus committed an error, the most common of which was following too closely. The violation for failing to stop for a school bus with flashing red lights is $543 and six demerit points.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]