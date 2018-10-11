Second Phase Of Local Transit Public Participation Set To Begin

Okotoks residents have one more chance to provide input on the proposed Public Transit Plan that is set to take effect early 2019 if approved by Town Council.

Public participation on the project has moved into its second phase, after previous sessions and an online survey gathered information for a proposal that will be presented to Council at their December tenth meeting.

Information gathered so far has sparked ideas for an "on demand" system for the town with smaller scale transit vehicles, and pop-up events have been scheduled for October 24th and 25th to collect more resident input.

The events are scheduled for different locations throughout the town, and are as follows:

Wednesday, Ocotber 24th:

10 a.m.-11a.m. at McDonalds #500, 201 Southridge Drive

2 pm-3 pm at Okotoks Health and Wellness Centre, #11 Cimarron Common

4 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Okotoks Public Library #7, Riverside Drive

and 5 p.m.- 6 p.m. at the Okotoks Recreation Centre #99 Okotoks Drive

Thursday, October 25th:

10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Heartland Cafe #46 Mcrae Street

4 p.m.- 5 p.m. at Walmart #201 Southridge Drive

5 p.m.- 6 p.m. at Pason Centennial Arena

An additional online survey available beginning October 23rd through November 6th, and additional information on the proposed Public Transit plan can be found at www.okotoks.ca/localtransit.

