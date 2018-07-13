Local health and wellness professionals are gearing up for the Second Annual Yogatoks event this Saturday.

Vick Mann, Founder of Yogatoks, says the event was initially formed by community professionals who wanted to share their expertise.

"We decided to create an event where we could offer our services, and a fun-filled day for everybody," said Mann.

Mann says participants are in store for an excitement-filled day that requires no skill, and will include activities for all ages.

"It's a family friendly event, and there's no skill level required. There will be yoga instructors on site to offer tips, there will be henna art tattoo for the little ones, as well as all ages hip hop and art classes," he said.

Mann also says the event is aimed at helping others with several aspects of well-being.

"Whatever it takes to help you mentally, physically and spiritually, we've all teamed up to present that to the community," said Mann.

Yogatoks begins at 10 am at Ethel Tucker Park next to the library, and all classes and services are free of charge for the day with events ending at 2 p.m. The event will also be accepting food and cash donations on behalf of the Okotoks Food Bank.

Information on classes offered and times is available on the Second Annual Yogatoks Facebook page.

