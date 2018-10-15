Second Annual Foothills Comic Con A Hit

The Second Annual Foothills Comic Con has come and gone with organizers calling it a success.

The event is a fundraiser for the Foothills Fetal Alcohol Society and Executive Director, Danna Ormstrup, who put the event together, says they hit a home run this year.

"I think it was an awesome success and bigger and better next year. We'll just keep going and keep adding and it's just going to keep getting better and better."

Ormstrup, says it went a lot smoother the second time around.

"Yeah, this year was a lot easier. We had more volunteers. Venders knew what they were doing, cosplayers knew what they were doing, everybody pulled together and volunteered. It felt good. It felt awesome actually."

She says they're already looking to next year where they plan to incorporate even more fun stuff for kids and families.

