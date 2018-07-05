Seaman Stadium Nominated For Best Ball Park In North America

Seaman Stadium, home to our Okotoks Dawgs, has been nominated as one of the best collegiate ball parks in North America by Ball Park Digest.

An article posted on July 2 nominated 63 other stadiums from 15 different summer collegiate leagues in an online poll that will run for one month's time.

Alongside Seaman Stadium, other Western Major Baseball League stadiums were nominated, including the Re/max Field, home to the Edmonton Prospects, and Spitz Stadium, home to the Lethbridge Bulls.

Voting is now open in a play-in round to narrow the nominations to 32 with July 7th being the closing date.

To cast your vote, visit ballparkdigest.com, and select a diamond to move through to the next round, and you can cast votes on other nominations as well.