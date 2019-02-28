Seaman Stadium Irrigation To Have Less Impact On Town's Potable Water

Details
Okotoks will see a reduction in potable water used at Seaman Stadium this year.

Work on the non-potable water tie for irrigation at the stadium is now complete and it can join the other baseball stadiums and parks in the Riverside area who are already using non-potable water.

Chris Radford, Director of Infrastructure and Operations for the Town of Okotoks, says they haven't cut off all access to the potable water supply.

"We do also direct industrial trucks for hydrovac-ing or any kind of processed water to that system as well so we want to make sure that we still meet all of those objectives on that entire supply system before we commit to 100 per cent irrigation at Seaman Stadium so we've left the potable supply in there as well."

The goal is to see a 50 per cent reduction in potable water use at the stadium this season.

The Town will eventually look towards expanding the non-potable water tie to other areas in town.

"This network irrigation system is basically just that area of Riverside but in the future we will always be looking towards any kind of water reuse if we can and we'll continue to see what the province does with any kind of new legislation on storm water re-use and that's something the Town is interested in pursuing," explains Radford.

Last summer, Seaman Stadium's irrigation system used 4,800 cubic metres of potable water, which Radford says should be reduced by about 2,500 cubic metres this year thanks to the new non-potable water tie.

