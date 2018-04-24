School Boundaries Changing in Okotoks

Parents whose students attend school in Okotoks will soon be asked for their feedback as the attendance boundaries will change with the opening of the new Kindergarten to Grade 9 school.

Foothills School Division Assistant Superintendent of Corporate Services Drew Chipman says it will be a great opportunity for families to be involved.

"We have a new school that will be opening up in 2019, so we have to provide attendance boundaries," said Chipman. "That is a given with a new school."

They are starting the discussion this Spring with multiple input points for community members.

"We are excited about getting the people involved. Giving them an opportunity to provide input."

After the initial consultations the School Board will come up with a couple of the best scenarios to take back to the community for another round of consultations.

"We will take it back out to the community January or February next year and have some community involvement as to what they think of those changes."

The consultations will include more public meetings and feedback will be accepted online.

"That is to give parents all the time they need to know and be aware of what is going to happen in the fall."

Chipman says these are great opportunities for the school division to involve the community and he stresses the division is counting on community input to come up with the solution.

"In the past we have done some similar work and they have changed some of our outcomes based some of the feedback that they have heard."

