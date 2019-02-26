Say "So Long" To Those Ad's On The Sides Of Trucks

Don't expect to see those giant billboards on the sides of trucks along area highways for much longer.

Foothills County is working to more or less ban them because they're a distraction and blocking people's views.

Reeve Larry Spilak says it's been coming for a while.

"We've had many, many complaints from residents in the County about losing their view. Many of them used to have views of the mountains and now there's a big truck sitting in front of them."

Spilak says they'll have to apply if they want to keep them.

"They will require a permit to be there and our council is not supportive of having billboards around the County and along our highways."

He says some landowners may lose some money from not having the signs, but his sympathy is limited.

"You know there may be some pushback, but you know, you have to take the community at large and the vast majority of people do not want these signs along our highways and our freeways."

Spilak says they hope to have the bylaw passed by Spring, with the signs disappearing shortly after.