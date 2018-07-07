Saskatoon Berry Food Fest In Olde Town Okotoks Starts Next Week

  • Print
Eight businesses in Olde Town Okotoks will be crafting saskatoon berry menu items for the first ever Saskatoon Berry Food Fest next week.

Event Coordinator, Katie Fournell, says coming up with a theme that each unique business could feature was an interesting task.

"We had to try and think of something that works for all the olde town restaurants. We have a cake shop, we have a cafe, we have a bar, so it was kind of tricky to find something that hits everybody at the same time, so we decided to go with a flavour," said Fournell.

The food fest will feature eight participants that will create saskatoon berry themed menu items, hoping for votes from residents that try them.

Fournell says each participant will be figuring out unique ways to feature the saskatoon berry in their creations.

"British Chippy is doing the saskatoon mess, it is a classic british dessert. Grand Central is doing a saskatoon berry mojito. We also have a smoky saskatoon spud burger, which mr. spud cafe is doing," she said.

Other participants and dishes include:

94 Take the Cake- saskatoon scones and muffins

Sweet Grass Deli- sweet town square breakfast, similar to stuffed french toast

Tribal Connections- turkey saskatoon panini

Bistro 1882- saskatoon berry creme brulee

Big Dipper Ice Cream Shop- saskatoon waffle

The event goes from July 12th until July 22nd, and anyone interested can try the menu items at each participating restaurant, and cast a vote for their favourite.

Katie Fournell says the eight participating restaurants are looking forward to getting the community more involved in olde town activities.

"They want to have people participating in things more often. By having the voting option available, people are getting invested in the olde town activities," she said.

The winner will be announced on July 21st, so anyone that missed trying something still has an additional day to do so. Information on how to cast your vote can be found on the saskatoon berry food fest facebook page, as well as following the event on instagram.

