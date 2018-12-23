Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Santa will be taking a break this Christmas Eve to join Okotoks Emergency Services in the Annual Santa Claus Parade.

Ken Thevenot, Okotoks Fire Chief, says they've changed the route this year to include areas in the community that have expanded.

"We've been running over 15 years with the parade. We have changed it up. Over the last couple of years, Okotoks has expanded its boundaries, and we're trying to include other areas that are new to Okotoks," he said.

Thevenot adds he is grateful for the members that volunteer their time, and for community residents that come out to enjoy the show.

"These individuals are out there volunteering their time, and hats off to them for doing this, and keeping the tradition with Santa Claus. We just wish everyone a happy holiday, come out and give us a wave on Christmas Eve, we'd love to see you," he said.

Santa is scheduled to leave Fire station number one at 132 Milligan Drive at 5 p.m. and make his way through Okotoks before returning to his Christmas Eve duties.

Thevenot says they appreciate the patience of residents as they make their way through the route.

A map of the parade route can be found by clicking here: https://www.okotoks.ca/discover-okotoks/community-events-calendar/christmas-eve-parade

The santa tracker can be found here: http://santa.okotoks.ca

