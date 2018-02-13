Salvation Army Beat Fundraising Goal for 2017

Community support from the Foothills helped the Salvation Army with their Christmas campaigns this year.

Lieutenant Chad Cole says they beat their fundraising goal and there are toys left over to help with Christmas in 2018.

"It was fantastic," said Cole. "There was a lot of community support. We were never short of volunteers, as soon as we put out the call there was lot's of eagarness to help. So that was greatly appreciated."

Their goal for the kettle drive was one hundred and ten thousand dollars and the final amount they collected came in at just over 112 thousand.

They had a bit of a mix-up with their toy drive this year.

"In the end our toy distribution this year was a week earlier then it will be next year, or it has been in previous years. So it did kind of leave us in the lurch for toys just the way it worked out."

However, they did make it happen and 245 hampers, complete with toys, were handed out.

The toys that arrived after the hampers were packed up will be used for the upcoming 2018 season.

Cole added they are planning to set the cash donations goal at $110,000 this year as well.

We beat our goals so that is fantastic so we are looking to set that same goal and beat it again this year."

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]