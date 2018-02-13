  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Community support from the Foothills helped the Salvation Army with their Christmas campaigns this year.

Lieutenant Chad Cole says they beat their fundraising goal and there are toys left over to help with Christmas in 2018.

"It was fantastic," said Cole. "There was a lot of community support. We were never short of volunteers, as soon as we put out the call there was lot's of eagarness to help. So that was greatly appreciated."

Their goal for the kettle drive was one hundred and ten thousand dollars and the final amount they collected came in at just over 112 thousand.

They had a bit of a mix-up with their toy drive this year.

"In the end our toy distribution this year was a week earlier then it will be next year, or it has been in previous years. So it did kind of leave us in the lurch for toys just the way it worked out."

However, they did make it happen and 245 hampers, complete with toys, were handed out.

The toys that arrived after the hampers were packed up will be used for the upcoming 2018 season.

Cole added they are planning to set the cash donations goal at $110,000 this year as well.

We beat our goals so that is fantastic so we are looking to set that same goal and beat it again this year."

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]

More Local News

"Safer Spaces" Making A Difference For Abused Women

The Province's "Safer Spaces" program is proving to be a good one for women suffering from domestic abuse. The program allows women suffering abuse to break a lease and get away from their abuser.…

Salvation Army Beat Fundraising Goal for 2017

Community support from the Foothills helped the Salvation Army with their Christmas campaigns this year. Lieutenant Chad Cole says they beat their fundraising goal and there are toys left over to…

Alberta Firefighters See New Cancer Supports

Workers' compensation guidelines for firefighters now include two reproductive cancers faced by women. Firefighters who contract ovarian and cervical cancer will receive workers' compensation…

Province Bans Spear Hunting

The Government of Alberta is banning the use of spears in the 2018 hunting season in an attempt to reduce dangerous behaviour and protect big game animals from undue stress. Under the update…

Affordable Housing Task Force Needs Members

The Town of Okotoks is seeking individuals with an interest in local affordable housing. They're accepting applications for the new Affordable Housing Task Force committee, which has been created to…

Late Entry Into French Immersion Looks Like a Go

A proposed idea to start a late entry program into French Immersion in the Foothills School Division is proving to be a hit. If 20 to 25 grade 5 students enrol they will have a class in the fall of…

Parks Alberta Issues Avalanche Warning for K-Country

Heavy snowfall over the past few weeks has prompted Alberta Parks to issue an avalanche warning for Kananaskis Country. Backcountry enthusiasts are being advised to avoid affected areas in and around…

First February Council Meeting Gets Underway This Afternoon

Okotoks Town Council meets this afternoon, Feb. 12. On the agenda today is a request for support from the Oilers Peewee Female "A" team to host the 2018 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships in…

Residential Snow Removal Operations Start Again

It's back to square one for Town of Okotoks snow removal crews after all the precipitation last week and over the weekend. They're hitting the roads on Cimarron Boulevard between 32 Street and…

Missed Call Scam Hitting Albertans

If you've recently noticed a missed call on your cellphone from an international number, you're not alone as another phone scam is making the rounds. A lot of the calls are coming up as from Albania,…

OJ Students Keep Health Top Of Mind

Students at École Okotoks Junior High spent Friday, Feb. 9 getting well versed on all aspects of health. The school hosted its annual Wellness Conference, a full day event in which students learn…

Library Sports New Event to Celebrate Olympics

The Okotoks Public Library is inviting local readers to embrace the Olympic spirit. The library's Reading Olympics 2018 edition kicked off Friday and runs until February 25. Assistant Librarian Lara…

Okotoks Increases Hours Logged By Nearly 50% At Winter Walk Day

Winter Walk Day was a huge success this year. Close to 350 Okotokians logged walking time at the Pason Centennial Arena and Crescent Point Regional Field House on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Mark Doherty,…

Mini-Hawks Nab Spot In First Ever Elementary Cheer Provincials

The Dr. Morris Gibson Mini-Hawks cheer team are making history this year, competing in the first ever elementary level cheer provincials. The Mini-Hawks are the only division one cheer team…

MD of Foothills Looking to Change its Name

The Municipal District of Foothills wants to be known as Foothills County and they're applying to the province for the change. Reeve Larry Spilak says the pros and cons of the idea have been…

New Bill Could Help New Parents

The Federal Conservatives have introduced a new bill that could save new parents some big money on their taxes. The "Supporting New Parents Act" would allow new parents to claim, by way of a tax…

Bowl For Kids Sake Registration Now Open

Registration is open for the 2018 Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser, Bowl For Kids Sake. This year, BBBS Okotoks has a $10,000 fundraising goal which they're hoping to hit by having 20 teams…

Charges Laid in Connection with Cell Phone Store Incidents

Strathmore RCMP have charged six people in relation to incidents that occurred at cell phone retailers in Okotoks, High River, Olds and Strathmore recently. On December 27, Okotoks RCMP were called…

Foothills Comic Con Announces Their First 2018 Guest

The Foothills Comic Con has made their first official guest announcement for the 2018 event. Dana Ormstrup, with the Foothills Fetal Alcohol Society, who are putting on the event for the second…

Used Book Sale will Support the Okotoks Public Library

The Friends of the Okotoks Public Library are hosting a used book sale over the next few days. The popular event offers a wide selection of hundreds of used books, CD's and DVD's. Okotoks Public…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Alberta RCMP Remind Motorists Of Distracted Driving Dangers & Consequences

Snow Day For Strathcona-Tweedsmuir

Fish And Wildlife Officers Kill Cougar In Turner Valley

More Snow Prompts Reminders From Fire Department

Continued Snow Events Hindering Snow Removal Progress

Construction Set To Start On New K-9 School

Hospice Celebrates 10 Years Of Caring

Okotoks Cell Provider Warns Of Buying Illegitimate Phones

Alberta Bans BC Wine

Construction Means Some Changes To The River Pathway System

Winter Storm Watch In Effect

Southland Announces Takeover Of On-It Transit System

Smoke Device Set Off In Foothills Composite High School On Monday

Okotoks Recognized With Sustainable Communities Award

Get Moving For Winter Walk Day

Mounties Nab Car Thief

Cell Phone Stores Urged To Use Caution

RCMP Request Cellular Stores Lock Down Today

Rotary Donation Helps Fill Food Bank Freezer

Albertans Help Shape Province's New Curriculum

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Art Exhibit "Turgor" by Daniel Evans at the Okotoks Art Gallery

13 January 2018 10:00 am - 24 February 2018 3:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Art Exhibit "Pleasing Everybody All the Time" by Manny Blair at Okotoks Art Gallery

13 January 2018 10:00 am - 24 February 2018 3:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Nutrition - Let Food Be Thy Medicine

13 February 2018 6:15 pm - 7:15 pm

Foothills Centennial Centre, Okotoks





Conducting an Effective Job Search Workshop

14 February 2018 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Claresholm Public Library





GriefShare

14 February 2018 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Okotoks Evangelical Free Church





Foothills Philharmonic Presents - Opposites Attract

16 February 2018 7:00 pm

Okotoks Alliance Church





Green Screen Workshop

17 February 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Okotoks Public Library





Login