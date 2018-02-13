"Safer Spaces" Making A Difference For Abused Women

The Province's "Safer Spaces" program is proving to be a good one for women suffering from domestic abuse.

The program allows women suffering abuse to break a lease and get away from their abuser.

Ally Cramm with the Rowan House says the program's been in place for about a year now.

"In the first year of it being there, they helped 400 women. And that's a huge thing and Rowan House strongly supports anything that breaks barriers to leaving domestic abuse."

Cramm says it gives women suffering abuse an easier route out of a bad situation.