"Safer Spaces" Making A Difference For Abused Women

A proposed idea to start a late entry program into French Immersion in the Foothills School Division is proving to be a hit. If 20 to 25 grade 5 students enrol they will have a class in the fall of…
Heavy snowfall over the past few weeks has prompted Alberta Parks to issue an avalanche warning for Kananaskis Country. Backcountry enthusiasts are being advised to avoid affected areas in and around…
Okotoks Town Council meets this afternoon, Feb. 12. On the agenda today is a request for support from the Oilers Peewee Female "A" team to host the 2018 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships in…
It's back to square one for Town of Okotoks snow removal crews after all the precipitation last week and over the weekend. They're hitting the roads on Cimarron Boulevard between 32 Street and…
If you've recently noticed a missed call on your cellphone from an international number, you're not alone as another phone scam is making the rounds. A lot of the calls are coming up as from Albania,…
Students at École Okotoks Junior High spent Friday, Feb. 9 getting well versed on all aspects of health. The school hosted its annual Wellness Conference, a full day event in which students learn…
The Okotoks Public Library is inviting local readers to embrace the Olympic spirit. The library's Reading Olympics 2018 edition kicked off Friday and runs until February 25. Assistant Librarian Lara…
Winter Walk Day was a huge success this year. Close to 350 Okotokians logged walking time at the Pason Centennial Arena and Crescent Point Regional Field House on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Mark Doherty,…
The Dr. Morris Gibson Mini-Hawks cheer team are making history this year, competing in the first ever elementary level cheer provincials. The Mini-Hawks are the only division one cheer team…
The Municipal District of Foothills wants to be known as Foothills County and they're applying to the province for the change. Reeve Larry Spilak says the pros and cons of the idea have been…
The Federal Conservatives have introduced a new bill that could save new parents some big money on their taxes. The "Supporting New Parents Act" would allow new parents to claim, by way of a tax…
Registration is open for the 2018 Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser, Bowl For Kids Sake. This year, BBBS Okotoks has a $10,000 fundraising goal which they're hoping to hit by having 20 teams…
Strathmore RCMP have charged six people in relation to incidents that occurred at cell phone retailers in Okotoks, High River, Olds and Strathmore recently. On December 27, Okotoks RCMP were called…
The Foothills Comic Con has made their first official guest announcement for the 2018 event. Dana Ormstrup, with the Foothills Fetal Alcohol Society, who are putting on the event for the second…
The Friends of the Okotoks Public Library are hosting a used book sale over the next few days. The popular event offers a wide selection of hundreds of used books, CD's and DVD's. Okotoks Public…