Ryan Straschnitzki Among Guests to Welcome Hometown Hockey to Okotoks at Youth Pep Rally

Hometown Hockey weekend was ushered in yesterday with the Youth Pep Rally.

Several guests were in attendance, including Mayor Bill Robertson, Paz the Hockey Juggler, motivational speaker and retired sledge hockey player Chris Cederstrand, and Ryan Straschnitzki of the Humboldt Broncos.

Cederstrand is a former Team Canada sledge hockey player who has been mentoring Straschnitzki, who is back on the ice with national aspirations himself.

Ryan says he's no stranger to Okotoks ice.

"Growing up playing in Airdrie, when I made the AJHL I played against the Okotoks Oilers. I've just always had that competitive nature and now I'm using it with sledge hockey to try to work with them to get to that national stage. Just being on the ice in general, it was always a happy palce for me. Going through an incident like that, I just wanted to be back on the ice; it's kind of an escape. Here in Okotoks it gives me an opportunity to do that because it's accessible and I'm just having a fun time doing it."

Chris Cederstrand, himself an Okotoks resident, says Okotoks is a perfect stop for Hometown Hockey.

"Okotoks is amazing that way. Given the population of our province, it's such an amazing hockey community here. They support the adaptive side, they support the sledge side, it's just amazing to see what the community is like here."

Hometown Hockey is only just kicking off, with plenty to do all all weekend. For a full list of activities, click here.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]