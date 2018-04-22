Rural Crime Unit Makes Huge Bust

On April 11, 2018 at approximately 11:00 a.m., the Viking, Two Hills, Vegreville RCMP Detachments, EADCRU, and K Division Auto Theft Unit executed a search warrant at a rural property near Bruce Alberta.

Police located a "chop shop" type of operation on the premises and recovered stolen property from Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Viking, Vegreville, Wetaskiwin, Two Hills, Vermilion, Stony Plain, Wainwright and others.

The recovered stolen property included:

· two stolen ATV's

· two stolen motorcycles

· eight stolen vehicles

· various stolen parts from vehicles that had been dismantled

· one loaded 9mm handgun

· 21 long barrelled firearms, including one loaded

· thousands of rounds of ammunition

· two chainsaws

· one concrete saw

· methamphetamine, marihuana, LSD

The following individuals have been arrested and charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 under the Criminal Code:

· Michael Kelm, 41, Bruce, Alberta

· Lonny Kelm, 62, Bruce, Alberta

· Lane Kelm, 34, Bruce, Alberta

· Blair Delawski, 28, Viking, Alberta

· Chenoa Taron, 26, Bruce, Alberta



All are set to appear in Vegreville Provincial Court on April 16th.