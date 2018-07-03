Runners Sweat For A Good Cause

The FAIM society hosted a marathon at George Lane park on Canada Day.

Runners gathered for a 5K, 10K and half marathon to fundraise for the FAIM society, an organization that provides programming and support for local adults that have developmental disabilities.

Worker for the FAIM society Alyshia-Grace Hobday says that every dollar they raise will assist locals that need the extra help "Our organization is about raising up those with developmental disabilites, and helping them become independant, productive and happy."

Hobday says she's always surprised and grateful for all the support "It's just so great to see the same faces come out and volunteer, and run and support what we do, it's to see people give back, and are so grateful for those who helped us out this year."

The event hosted 221 runners this year, a drop down from last year but Hobday says it was likely due to it being Canada's 150th "We are still really happy with our numbers this year."

Event organizers are looking to move the event to September next year, so more people can participate.

