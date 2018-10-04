Rowan House Overwhelmed With Response To Monthly Donation Requests

Details
Category: Local News

Rowan House Emergency Shelter has received great response in the Foothills from their monthly donation requests.

Ally Cramm, Community Relations Coordinator for Rowan House, says they are striving to provide healthy options to their residents, while attempting to encompass their specific dietary needs.

"We believe that women and children in shelter deserve to have nutritious, healthy meals. There's also a lot of dietary needs, like lactose free or dairy free milk. Those things can be quite costly. If we have a nut free option and a dairy free option, then we have our bases covered," she said.

Cramm says they are overwhelmed with gratitude for the continuous donations rolling in.

"I would just like to say that we are so grateful to all the people who have been responding to our calls for items. We had a huge response to our September campaign. our women and children a really enjoying that they get to have soft, silky hair, because of all the conditioner that has come in," she said.

For the month of October, Rowan House is in need of diapers and pull ups, particularly sizes 4-6, as well as almond and coconut milk.

If you are interested in donating to Rowan House, you can contact them on their Faceboook page, or by calling the shelter directly at 403-652-3316.

