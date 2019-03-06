Details
Category: Local News

Rowan House's well-known Leading Change program made it's way in front of some Okotoks students this past month, following a very successful 2018.

Ally Cramm, Community Relations Coordinator for Rowan House, says the program's success continues to grow in all age categories.

"It's grades two and five in the elementary schools, and eight and eleven in the high schools and junior high. We talk about healthy relationships at those specific stages. So, for the younger kids we're looking at friendship and anti-bullying, and then in the older grades we talk more about healthy relationships in terms of dating and relationship red flags, and setting boundaries," she said.

Okotoks Junior High hosted a Wellness Conference on February 7th, which included a presentation from Rowan House's Leading Change facilitators.

Cramm says wellness as a whole is closely related to healthy relationships.

"We focus on the emotional part, and having healthy relationships that are violence free are very important to your mental well-being, and that relates back to everything else," she said.

Leading Change facilitators were also keynote speakers at Foothills Composite in the month of February.

The Branches Preventative Education Program provided 154 school presentations to nearly 3600 students in 2018, up from 121 presentations and 2700 students in 2017.

More Local News

Rowan House Leading Change In Okotoks Schools

Rowan House's well-known Leading Change program made it's way in front of some Okotoks students this past month, following a very successful 2018. Ally Cramm, Community Relations Coordinator for…

STS Students To Represent Canada At Oxford Finals Day

Two Strathcona Tweedsmuir students will make their way to the United Kingdom to represent the Canadian Delegation at Oxford Finals Day. Zaki Lakhani, one of the two students, says he and his fellow…

Foothills MP Raises $10,000

Local Foothills Conservative MP John Barlow hosted a hockey game raising $10,000 for local charities. Saturday, February 23 saw Barlow host the Enmax Hometown Hockey charity event. Local Foothills…

Construction Occuring Along Two Okotoks Roads

The Town of Okotoks would like to inform residents of construction happening in town today. Telus crews will be out on Stockton Avenue near Home Hardware from around 8am-5pm. They'll be in the…

Small Act Can Make A Big Difference For Fire Department

The Town of Okotoks is asking residents to keep the fire department in mind when they are out clearing snow. Residents can give the department a helping hand by clearing a three foot pathway around…

Community Supporters Partner To Offer Unique Service

Two Okotoks businesses with strong community involvement have formed a partnership to make the task of grocery shopping a more enjoyable experience. Owner and Roaster of Rebel Bean Coffee, Kerri Ann…

Botten Out As Executive Director Of Rowan House

Sherrie Botten is no longer with the Rowan House Women's Emergency Shelter. She and the Society parted ways back in January. Rowan House Board Chair, Chris Tulloch says as they expand they felt they…

New Superintendent Hired for Foothills School Division

The Board of Trustees at the Foothills School Division have appointed Chris Fuzessy as the Division's new Superintendent. The Foothills School Division has been looking for a new Superintendent since…

Disruptions On McRae Street Begin Today

Traffic on McRae Street will be impacted by a bit of construction for the next couple days. The north side of 49 McRae Street will see a hydrovac truck on site starting Mar. 5 resulting in loud, high…

Suspect Arrested In Redcliff In Relation To Okotoks Break & Enter

RCMP have made an arrest in relation to last week's break and enter at Tailgate Mercantile. On Mar. 1 around 1 a.m., the store, located on Elizabeth Street, was broken into by suspects who smashed…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Upcoming Events

Login