Rowan House Leading Change In Okotoks Schools

Rowan House's well-known Leading Change program made it's way in front of some Okotoks students this past month, following a very successful 2018.

Ally Cramm, Community Relations Coordinator for Rowan House, says the program's success continues to grow in all age categories.

"It's grades two and five in the elementary schools, and eight and eleven in the high schools and junior high. We talk about healthy relationships at those specific stages. So, for the younger kids we're looking at friendship and anti-bullying, and then in the older grades we talk more about healthy relationships in terms of dating and relationship red flags, and setting boundaries," she said.

Okotoks Junior High hosted a Wellness Conference on February 7th, which included a presentation from Rowan House's Leading Change facilitators.

Cramm says wellness as a whole is closely related to healthy relationships.

"We focus on the emotional part, and having healthy relationships that are violence free are very important to your mental well-being, and that relates back to everything else," she said.

Leading Change facilitators were also keynote speakers at Foothills Composite in the month of February.

The Branches Preventative Education Program provided 154 school presentations to nearly 3600 students in 2018, up from 121 presentations and 2700 students in 2017.