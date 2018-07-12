Rowan House Has Implemented A Monthly Donation Request Initiative

  • Print
Rowan House Emergency Shelter has come up with an innovative idea for Foothills residents to help fill gaps, aside from monetary donations.

Ally Cramm, Community Relations Coordinator for Rowan House, says implementing a monthly donation request will help spread funding a little further.

"One of the biggest needs is our grocery budget, so this directs people into easy ways to help the shelter, where they can donate goods, rather than cash," she said.

For the month of July, Rowan House is asking for fruits and vegetables, as well as socks and underwear donations.

Cramm says the staff takes inventory of items that need topping up, and they base the request for that month on those needs.

"This month being summer, it's just a great time to have some fresh fruits and vegetables for the kids, and of course socks and underwear which we're starting to run low on from Christmas time," said Cramm.

She also says this monthly donation request will not only help people in need, but free up funding to put back into community programming and preventative education.

To make a donation, you can contact the shelter through their facebook page, email [email protected], or contact the Shelter Facility Assistant at 403-603-5998 to make arrangements.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email [email protected]

