Rowan House 5th Annual 1 Billion March for International Women's Day

Friday afternoon, March 8 saw the Rowan House Society participate in the 1 Billion Rising March which coincided with International Women's Day.

Ally Cramm, Community Relations Coordinator said it's important to her to demonstrate that violence and bullying will not be tolerated within the community.

"Take part in these movements that really recognize that we will not tolerate violence or bullying in our community."

Cramm says that preventitive programs in schools will help end violence and bullying.

"In the long run we will see an end to violence and bullying when we look at the preventative programing we do in schools."

Cramm also stressed the importance of the community coming together to support the march.

"And changing the tone of the community, just seeing people come out and join us and honk when we walk down the streets. It just shows that the community of High River, the community of the Foothills they're also with us in ending violence."

