Rotary Donation Helps Fill Food Bank Freezer

The Okotoks Rotary Club has made a donation to the Okotoks Food Bank, thanks to an annual fundraising event.

Rotary Club President Steven Eddy says club members sell poinsettias in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

He says funds raised from the sales are used to purchase meat for the food bank and this year, they donated one thousand dollars worth of frozen ground beef.

Eddy explains that the fundraiser, organized by Rotary Club Treasurer Sandi Kennedy, helps fill a food bank need that can sometimes be overlooked.

"We see it as our mandate to invest in the organizations that are investing in our community and making our community a better place," he says. "And the Okotoks Food Bank performs a valuable service to the community. We fill a hole in their service, in that they don't get many donations of meat."

Eddy says the meat was purchased at a discount and delivered, thanks to Sobey's Okotoks. And he credits the fundraising efforts of longtime Okotoks resident and Rotarian Al King for the bulk of poinsettia sales each year.

"Al generally accounts for more than fifty percent of the entire sales," he says. "He's quite the mover and shaker as far as that goes."

