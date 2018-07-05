Romance, The Stampede, Local Author Covers It All

When you think romance novels, the Calgary Stampede isn't always the first thing to pop into your mind.

It will now, thanks to a group of Southern Alberta authors, including one from Nanton who've written a series of romance novels centred around the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Nicole Roy says her book is set right here in the Foothills.

"My heroine is Sarah Steele, and she's a barrel racer who has been wanting to get to the Stampede, which is I think a lot of people's rodeo dream. So, she has a romance. Of course she runs into my hero who owns the ranch that she works at. So, some rodeo happens and love ensues."

Roy says this is her first stab at literature.

"Kind of one of those things you dream about for a long time and then a group of women got together and offered to mentor me through all the steps and go through that. So, all of the scariness kind of got taken down a little bit as they guided me through all the ups and downs of writing a book and now I get to hold it in my hands, which is a dream come true literally."

The group have a theme for the books called "The Women of Stampede"

You can buy the books at Walkers Western Wear in High River.

Roy and the other authors will be out and about during Stampede week signing their books at Calgary Chapters locations.

Saturday, July 7 at the Shawnessy Chapters from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 14 at the Signal Hill Chapters from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And Sunday, July 15 at the Cross Iron Mills Chapters from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also get copies online at Chapters/Indigo and Amazon.



https://okotoksonline.com/local/romance-the-stampede-nanton-author-covers-it-all#sigProIdc59406d469 View the embedded image gallery online at: