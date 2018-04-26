Road Work Ahead For Vulcan County

Vulcan County will have some serious work to do on area roads once the crisis of this overland flooding passes.

Reeve Jason Schneider says they'll be kept busy.

"There are quite a few roads that are going to require quite a bit of rehabilitation. And at this point, we can't even really guess on the dollar figure until the water goes down and we can survey it. But, our crews are going to be extremely busy for the next while."

He says there's money available from the Province, but at this point he says he doesn't know how much they can get, or how soon.

In the meantime, Vulcan County Council has now lifted the state of local emergency which had been in place for the last week while they dealt with overland flooding.

