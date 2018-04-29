Road Closures and Parking Restrictions for Filming

Film crews will be hitting the streets of High River once again this week.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in place starting Monday, April 30th and going through until Friday, May 4th and finishing up on May 7th.

In order to minimize the disruption, the majority of the crew vehicles will be parked in lots located at 128/130 4 avenue s.w. and 135 Macleod Trail s.w. throughout filming.

May, 1 filming:

- On a set located on 9 Avenue S.E. from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

- In the alley between 3 and 4 Avenue S.W. from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

May 2 filming:

- On 1 Street S.W. between 5 Avenue and 6 Avenue S.W. from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

- In the alley between 2 and 3 Avenue S.W. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

- On 3 Avenue S.W. from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- These scenes will involve indoor and outdoor filming with some simulated gun fire. Residents and visitors should not be alarmed by prop guns or noise, the Town has notified emergency services.

May 3, 4 and 7 filming:

- On 3 Avenue S.W from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- These scenes will involve indoor and outdoor filming with some simulated gun fire. Residents and visitors should not be alarmed by prop guns or noise, the Town has notified emergency services.

Road closures and parking restrictions

Monday, April 30: No parking

- North and south sides of 9 Avenue S.E. from 1A Street to the end of the line from 5 p.m. to Tuesday, May 1 at 9 p.m.

- East and west sides 1 Street S.E. from 9 Avenue S.E. to 8 Avenue S.E.

Tuesday May 1: Alleyway and road closure

- Alleyway between 3 Avenue S.W. and 4 Avenue S.W. from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

- Road closure on 9 Avenue S.E. at 1 Street S.E. from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday May 2: No parking/temporary road closure/traffic control

- No parking/road closure on 1 Street S.W. between 5 Avenue S.W. and 6 Avenue S.W. from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

- Temporary traffic control on 5 Avenue, 6 Avenue, and 7 Avenue S.W.

- No parking on 3 Avenue S.W. between Macleod Trail S.W. and 1 Street S.W. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Closure of 3 Avenue S.W. between Macleod Trail S.W. and 1 Street S.W. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday May 7: Street closure, alleyway work, and temporary traffic control

- 2A Avenue S.W. closed from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

- Limited access to alleyway between 3 and 4 Avenue S.W. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- Temporary traffic control on 4 Avenue S.W. between Macleod Trail S.W. and 1 Street S.W. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.