Road Closures and Parking Restrictions for Filming

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Film crews will be hitting the streets of High River once again this week.

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in place starting Monday, April 30th and going through until Friday, May 4th and finishing up on May 7th.

In order to minimize the disruption, the majority of the crew vehicles will be parked in lots located at 128/130 4 avenue s.w. and 135 Macleod Trail s.w. throughout filming.

May, 1 filming:

-  On a set located on 9 Avenue S.E. from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

-  In the alley between 3 and 4 Avenue S.W. from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

May 2 filming:

-  On 1 Street S.W. between 5 Avenue and 6 Avenue S.W. from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

-  In the alley between 2 and 3 Avenue S.W. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

-  On 3 Avenue S.W. from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

-  These scenes will involve indoor and outdoor filming with some simulated gun fire. Residents and visitors should not be alarmed by prop guns or noise, the Town has notified emergency services.

May 3, 4 and 7 filming:

-  On 3 Avenue S.W from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

-  These scenes will involve indoor and outdoor filming with some simulated gun fire. Residents and visitors should not be alarmed by prop guns or noise, the Town has notified emergency services.

Road closures and parking restrictions

Monday, April 30: No parking

-  North and south sides of 9 Avenue S.E. from 1A Street to the end of the line from 5 p.m. to Tuesday, May 1 at 9 p.m.

-  East and west sides 1 Street S.E. from 9 Avenue S.E. to 8 Avenue S.E.

Tuesday May 1: Alleyway and road closure

-  Alleyway between 3 Avenue S.W. and 4 Avenue S.W. from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

-  Road closure on 9 Avenue S.E. at 1 Street S.E. from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday May 2: No parking/temporary road closure/traffic control

-  No parking/road closure on 1 Street S.W. between 5 Avenue S.W. and 6 Avenue S.W. from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

-  Temporary traffic control on 5 Avenue, 6 Avenue, and 7 Avenue S.W.

-   No parking on 3 Avenue S.W. between Macleod Trail S.W. and 1 Street S.W. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

-   Closure of 3 Avenue S.W. between Macleod Trail S.W. and 1 Street S.W. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday May 7: Street closure, alleyway work, and temporary traffic control

-   2A Avenue S.W. closed from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

-   Limited access to alleyway between 3 and 4 Avenue S.W. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-   Temporary traffic control on 4 Avenue S.W. between Macleod Trail S.W. and 1 Street S.W. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More Local News

Fire Department Takes On Ice Rescue Training

The Okotoks Fire Department took advantage of the sunshine on Friday by performing hands on training outdoors. The team was out at Crystal Shores Beach House practicing their ice rescue training.…
The town is focusing on impacts pf climate change

Okotoks Planning For Climate Change

The Town of Okotoks has completed a Climate Resilience Express Action Plan to respond to climate change forecasts. The plan was started in fall of 2017, and is the first step in developing a…

Mac N' Cheese For A Cause

The Rotary Club of Okotoks annual Mac n' Cheese luncheon on Wednesday hit their highest total yet. The event at Crystal Ridge Golf Club provides guests with a gourmet up mac n' cheese lunch with…

Tax Auction List Shortens to Two Properties

And then there were two. The Town of High River has only two properties left that may go up for tax auction on May 4th. Town council was presented with a list of three properties, down from the…

Road Closures and Parking Restrictions for Filming

Film crews will be hitting the streets of High River once again this week. Parking restrictions and road closures will be in place starting Monday, April 30th and going through until Friday, May 4th…

Okotoks Affordable Housing Task Force Has First Meeting

An Affordable Housing Task Force, formed by Town Council, had their first official meeting on Wednesday this past week. The task force was formed in reponse to Okotoks' growing and aging population,…

RCMP Investigating The Death Of A Toddler

A toddler is dead after falling into a septic tank earlier this afternoon. Priddis EMS responded to a call around 1pm today after the child was thought to be missing at the home. The toddler was…

M.D. Adds $20 Per Year To Tax Bills

The M.D. of Foothills has finalized their budget numbers. Reeve Larry Spilak says residents can expect to pay about half a point more in taxes this year, which is about an extra $20 a year. "There…

Firefighters Face Tall Order For Stairclimb

A tall order for firefighters from the Foothills today as they complete the Bow Tower Stairclimb. The annual event raises funds for Wellspring Calgary which provides support for families going…

The Golden Years Of Garo Yanikyan, 35 Years Of Wild Rose

Wild Rose Jewellers is ending its 35 year reign. After 35 years in the same building on Elizabeth Street, the family-owned business will be closing its doors to the public in May. Garo and Anne…

OkotoksOnline.com is Okotoks' only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Subjectivus

10 March 2018 12:00 pm - 29 May 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Subjectivus

17 March 2018 12:00 pm - 05 June 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Subjectivus

24 March 2018 12:00 pm - 12 June 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Subjectivus

31 March 2018 12:00 pm - 19 June 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Subjectivus

07 April 2018 12:00 pm - 26 June 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Time Warp | Dan Hudson

14 April 2018 10:00 am - 02 June 2018 5:00 pm

Okotoks Art Gallery





Subjectivus

14 April 2018 12:00 pm - 03 July 2018 6:00 pm

Lineham House Galleries, Okotoks





Login