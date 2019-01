The Town of Okotoks is giving residents a heads up about a road closure.

Traffic is blocked off in both directions on 338th Avenue, eat of 48th Street, due to a motor vehicle collision.

First responders are on scene and it is unknown how long the closure will be in place.

Motorists are being asked to use alternate routes.

The Town will notify the public when the road has been reopened.

