RJ Sigurdson Swinging Into Campaign Mode As Provincial Election Is Announced

Details
Category: Local News

Albertans will head to the polls in 28 days after Premier Rachel Notley announced the Provincial election date this morning.

Highwood's UCP Nominee, RJ Sigurdson, says he's thrilled that Albertans are so close to choosing the next phase of government.

"To be honest, I'm just really focused and excited that we're 28 days away from Alberta choosing their next government. We're really focused on bringing our own positive message of restoring prosperity and hope to Alberta," he said.

Sigurdson adds he intends to keep reaching out to constituents to hear their input, as well as engaging in the community as much as possible.

He says constituents in the riding are concerned about the economy and continuous job loss, among the detriment cause by the carbon tax.

"It definitely is the number one thing I've been hearing at the doors. People are very concerned. They feel that the NDP is definitely out of touch, that was more than apparent in the throne speech. They think we're seeing an economic recovery, and everybody here doesn't see it. We have massive unemployment, 34,000 jobs lost in the last two months alone. I'm running into a lot of people who are currently unemployed, and have been for months," he said.

He says he is very focused on engaging with voters in the next 28 days leading up to the election, as opposed to the NDP's campaign or statements.

Sigurdson's campaign team is already in full swing in preparation for April 16th, 2019.

