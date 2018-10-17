RJ Sigurdson Now The Candidate For The UCP Highwood Constituency

Details
Former President of the United Conservative Party Highwood Constituency Association, RJ Sigurdson, is now the candidate for next spring's election.

Approximately 2000 voters went to the polls yesterday (tues) at the Foothills Centennial Centre here in Okotoks, with Sigurdson coming out in front of incumbent, Wayne Anderson, former Okotoks Town Councillor, Carrie Fischer, and local businessman, Dean Leask.

Sigurdson became the President of the UCP Association after the a merge with the former Highwood PC Constituency in 2017, of which he was also President.

He says he will "be accountable by being an empathetic listener to all voices, which will give him the perspective and ability to build trust and cooperation with the highwood constituents, and all albertans."

Sigurdson was with his family last night after the announcement, and was unavailable for comment.

We'll provide updates as they become available.

