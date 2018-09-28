Returning Bikes To Their Rightful Owners With Bike Unite

Okotoks Municipal Enforcement is looking to reunite residents with their lost or stolen bikes.

They are looking to clear out their compound by hosting the first Bike Unite where their goal is to have bikes that were stolen or lost returned to their rightful owners.

Peter Stapley, Okotoks Municipal Enforcement Coordinator, says over the last few months they did receive reports of quite a few missing bikes.

"We see a lot of bikes in the summer and I think the number we have right now is about 55 in our compound, that doesn't include the bikes we already returned throughout the summer or earlier in the year. There does seem to be quite a bit of bikes that are stolen but we also run every bike with the RCMP, get them to check so if it's been reported stolen we can return them and we do get quite a few back to owners throughout the year."

Stapley says residents will need to provide proof the bike is theirs.

"If you can bring a photo down to the Southridge Emergency Services building, we can take a lot at it, one of our officers can take you back with a description of the bike, see if it's there and hopefully reconnect you with your bike."

Unclaimed bikes will be donated to the charity Two Wheel View in Calgary which gives bikes to children in need.

The Bike Unite takes place Sept. 29 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Southridge Emergency Services lot at 98 Woodhaven Drive.

