Results Are In From The Town Of Okotoks Deer Count

The Town of Okotoks has revealed the results of the deer count that was conducted in the middle of September by Okotoks residents and parks staff.

Christa Michailuck, Parks Manager for the Town, says the numbers were quite different on the two days the count was conducted.

"We conducted two counts on September 14th and 16th, utilizing a combination of the public and some parks staff. We had the same number of people partake in the count on both the Friday and the Sunday. but quite a different number of deer were counted. On the Friday only 35 deer were counted, whereas on the Sunday, 64 deer were counted," she said.

She adds the app that was utilized in this count made it much easier to avoid double counting.

"People took a photo of the animals that they saw, and put in a little description, and if they had their data location settings turned on, we got the gps coordinates of the animals and the time. So, it was quite obvious at times if there was double counting," she said.

She says it's difficult to determine a trend at this point, due to only having two deer counts to compare data on, and not much public interest in participating in the count.

Michailuck adds that due to low public participation interest, they may look at taking the next deer count under the responsibility of town staff.

