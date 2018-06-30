Residents Reminded Of Fireworks Safety

Those wanting to take in Canada Day fireworks are being reminded of the rules in town.

Purchasing, selling, possessing, and setting off fireworks in Okotoks is prohibited.

Anyone who disregards those rules could face penalties from bylaw.

Ken Thevenot, Okotoks fire chief, says using them poses a risk to safety.

"A lot of times how some of these fireworks are manufactured they can be dangerous. They are an explosive so if you're not experienced, trained and certified on how to use them injuries can happen quickly."

Thevenot says anyone wanting to use fireworks needs a permit and to go through a course.

"They have to take the extensive training to be able to use the fireworks. I've seen in the past where they have imploded in the chambers they were in so they have created problems."

To avoid any conflict, residents are being encouraged to enjoy the fireworks from Seaman Stadium following Sunday's Okotoks Dawgs game.

