Residents Gather to Celebrate Sea Cadet Corps

Residents crowded into the gymnasium of Big Rock School last night to recognize the Okotoks Sea Cadet Corps at their stand up parade.

The Corps has been officially recognized and assigned a charter, and is now officially known as 360 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Erratic.

Lieutenant Pam Mattock says the program instills confidence in kids while offering numerous practical learning opportunities.

"We're the sea element, so they actually learn how to sail. Every one of these cadets will come out with a CANSail 1. They're on the water for two days a year. If they're lucky enough, they get to go to summer camp, and they get to build on those skills. Watching a cadet come in, when they're first in they're quiet, they're shy. By the time they leave, they'll be a leaser, they're the ones teaching the other kids. You take a cadet who goes into a job interview, and you can tell right away because they're so confident in themselves."

Numerous guests were in attendance, including Mayor Bill Robertson.

The first cadet joined in January of 2016, gaining over 30 cadets since then.

Questions, comments, or story ideas? Email us at [email protected]